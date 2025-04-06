Zomato Food Delivery COO Resigns Amid Mass Layoffs

Updated April 6th 2025, 14:36 IST
New Delhi: Food delivery conglomerate Zomato ’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Rinshul Chandra, has resigned from his position with immediate effect from April 7 amid mass layoffs happening in the company.
The company informed about through a regulatory filing.
According to multiple media reports, Chandra stepped down from the food delivery giant to pursue new opportunities, as mentioned in his resignation letter. He submitted his resignation to Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal on April 5.
In his resignation letter addressed to Zomato’s founder, Chandra wrote, “I am writing to resign as COO – Food Ordering & Delivery Business of Eternal Limited, effective April 7, 2025. After careful consideration, I have decided to pursue new opportunities and passions that align with my evolving personal and professional goals.
