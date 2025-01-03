Published 18:09 IST, January 3rd 2025
GRAP 3 Restrictions Back In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Dips
GRAP 3 Restrictions Back In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Dips | Image: PTI
New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi-NCR has taken a turn for the worse, prompting authorities to implement Stage 3 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The decision comes after a spark in particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) concentrations, which pushed air quality into the "severe category” in several areas. According to the officials, the GRAP 3 restrictions have been imposed to combat pollution and improve air quality in Delhi-NCR.
To combat the deteriorating air quality, several measures will be enforced under GRAP Stage 3:
- Construction and Demolition Ban: All construction and demolition activities will be halted, except for essential projects like railways, metros, airports, and hospitals.
- Industrial Curbs: Non-essential industrial units running on non-clean fuels will be prohibited from operating.
- Closure of Polluting Units: Brick kilns, stone crushers, and mining operations will be shut down.
- Road Cleaning: Mechanical road sweeping, water sprinkling, and anti-smog gun operations will be intensified.
- Diesel Generator Restrictions: Diesel generator sets will be restricted, except for emergency services.
