GRAP 3 Restrictions Back In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Dips

New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi-NCR has taken a turn for the worse, prompting authorities to implement Stage 3 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The decision comes after a spark in particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) concentrations, which pushed air quality into the "severe category” in several areas. According to the officials, the GRAP 3 restrictions have been imposed to combat pollution and improve air quality in Delhi-NCR.