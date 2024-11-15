sb.scorecardresearch
  • BREAKING: Aircraft Carrying PM Modi Faces Technical Snag At Deoghar Airport

Published 16:09 IST, November 15th 2024

BREAKING: Aircraft Carrying PM Modi Faces Technical Snag At Deoghar Airport

PM Modi's aircraft faced a technical snag, causing a delay in his return to Delhi as it remained grounded at Deoghar airport.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Surabhi Shaurya
PM Modi
PM Modi | Image: PTI
15:24 IST, November 15th 2024

Narendra Modi Amit Shah Rahul Gandhi BJP Jharkhand Congress