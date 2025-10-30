Breathtaking Pink Hues: Hundreds of Flamingos Flock to Thoothukudi Coast | VIDEO

Thoothukudi: Every year, at the onset of winter, an extraordinary spectacle eagerly awaited by bird watchers takes place along the coastal regions of Thoothukudi district - the arrival of flamingos.

This year too, since the end of October, hundreds of flamingos have been flocking to Thoothukudi's shores, saltwater lagoons, and low-lying wetland areas.

Flamingos, known worldwide for their long legs, curved beaks, and pink-hued feathers, are migratory birds that travel great distances - from regions such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, and the northern parts of Sri Lanka.

The natural salt pans and shallow lagoons along the Thoothukudi coast, rich with algae and tiny microorganisms that form their main diet, make this area an ideal habitat for them.

According to wildlife experts, “Thoothukudi's coastal regions serve as an important stop along the migratory path of many bird species. The stable weather, algae-rich waters, and calm coastal environment here provide perfect conditions for flamingos.”

Environmentalists remark, “The arrival of flamingos is strong evidence that Thoothukudi's ecosystem remains healthy. Their presence is a clear sign of ecological balance.”

The tourism sector is also abuzz with excitement. Every year, from late October to March, the arrival of flamingos in Thoothukudi has become a regular and much-anticipated natural event.

In essence, the sight of flamingos gracing the Thoothukudi coast is not only a breathtaking natural phenomenon but also a vivid reminder of the importance of environmental preservation and harmony with nature.

"In Tirunelveli district, as a large number of migratory birds have arrived in the Koonthankulam area, the villagers there have decided not to burst firecrackers," said Bird and nature enthusiast Ramkumar.