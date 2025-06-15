Bridge Across Indrayani River Near Pune Collapses, 20 Tourists Swept Away

Pune: Tragic incident happened in Maharashtra's Pune where a bridge over the Indrayani River collapsed, sweeping away 20 to 25 tourists. The collapse occurred in Maval taluka, a popular area for visitors, and has resulted in six confirmed deaths so far.

Bridge Across Indrayani River Near Pune Collapses

The bridge, located in Dehu, suddenly gave way around 3:30 PM on Sunday, sending multiple people into the river’s strong currents.

Rescue operations are underway, with emergency teams from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, fire brigade, and local authorities working to rescue survivors. 10 to 15 people are feared trapped, while 5 to 6 individuals have been rescued so far.

Officials suspect structural weakness and recent rainfall may have contributed to the collapse.