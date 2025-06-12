Unbelievable but True! Video Shows Miracle Survivor of Air India Crash Ramesh Vishwash Walking After Tragedy

In a miraculous turn of events, 38-year-old Vishwaskumar Ramesh has been confirmed as the sole known survivor of the tragic Air India Flight AI171 crash, which occurred shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on Thursday.

According to officials, Vishwaskumar, who was seated in 11A, managed to survive the deadly Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash that claimed numerous lives.

The flight was en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, carrying 242 passengers and crew onboard when it went down near the Meghaninagar area shortly after departure.

Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik confirmed the news, stating that one passenger had survived the devastating crash.