British PM Keir Starmer to Make First Official India Visit Next Week

New Delhi: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will make his first official visit to India next week, following an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit is scheduled for 8–9 October and will focus on strengthening business and technology ties between the two nations.

British PM Keir Starmer to Make First Official India Visit

Starmer will travel to Mumbai to attend the Global Fintech Fest 2025, a major event centred on financial technology. He and Modi are expected to discuss expanding trade, emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, as well as defence cooperation. The visit comes shortly after the UK and India signed a landmark free trade agreement in July, aiming to double bilateral trade to $120 billion by 2030.