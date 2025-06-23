British Royal Navy’s F-35 Stranded In India For Over A Week, UK Declines Hangar Offer. What We Know

Thiruvananthapuram: The British Royal Navy's F-35 fighter jet has been grounded in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, for over a week now. The UK has rejected India's hangar offer, citing security and secrets concerns.

A British Royal Navy F-35B stealth fighter jet has been stranded at Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram International Airport since June 14, following an emergency landing prompted by low fuel and worsening weather conditions.

The F-35B fighter aircraft, operating from the HMS Prince of Wales, was diverted from its carrier during a routine mission over international waters.

After landing safely at Thiruvananthapuram, the jet developed a critical hydraulic failure, grounding it indefinitely. Despite India offering hangar space and technical assistance, the UK declined—likely due to the sensitive nature of the F-35’s classified systems.

British technicians were flown in with specialised equipment, but repair efforts have so far been unsuccessful. The jet remains parked in an open bay, exposed to Kerala’s monsoon rains, raising concerns about weather-related damage.

A team of British aeronautical engineers is currently working on it, and officials are now considering airlifting the jet back to the UK using a Royal Air Force C-17 Globemaster if on-site repairs fail.

Meanwhile authorities considering to move the aircraft to hangar as Kerala’s monsoon rains might damage the aircraft's vital parts.

