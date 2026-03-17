Broom, Wiper, Belt, Rope, Scale, Knife Used To Torture And Kill 4-Year-Old? Father, Stepmother Arrested in UP | Image: AI (Representative)

New Delhi: The alleged torture and death of a four-year-old boy in Lucknow’s Chowk area has taken a bizarre turn after police discovered several household objects believed to have been used to assault the child.

During the investigation, the Chowk police seized several things from the Lajpat Nagar home of the accused, the boy’s father Bhishm Kharbanda and stepmother Ragini. A broom, a floor wiper, a vegetable-cutting knife, a scale, a belt, and a rope are among the objects found. Investigators believe the child may have been repeatedly tortured with these items.

According to police, the objects have been seized as part of the case's evidence:

“The items recovered from the house include a broom, wiper, belt, rope, a scale and a kitchen knife. These have been seized as part of the investigation and will be examined further,” said Chowk SHO Nagesh Upadhay.

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Post-Mortem Reveals Multiple Injuries

The recovery of the objects became more significant after the post-mortem report disclosed shocking details about the child’s injuries. The boy's body had several fractures and eighteen damage marks, according to officials.

The injuries, according to investigators, point to extensive and frequent physical abuse before the child's demise. The pattern and type of wounds, according to officials, indicate that various objects might have been used during the attacks.

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On Thursday, the boy passed away under strange circumstances. Chowk police filed a murder case against the father and stepmother following a report from the child's maternal grandmother.

Ragini and Bhishm Kharbanda were both arrested for interrogation. After the post-mortem results revealed serious physical abuse, they were subsequently placed under formal arrest.

Child Had Been Living With Maternal Family

After his mother, Swati, passed away in April 2022, the youngster had been living with his maternal family in Unnao, according to family members. In August 2025, a court order gave the boy to his father.

Family members said that the father and stepmother often abused the child after gaining custody. Additionally, they said that even in the summer, the pair made the youngster wear a cap and full-sleeved clothing in an attempt to conceal the injury marks.

Local Residents Protest During Crime Scene Reconstruction

The Chowk neighborhood's residents are furious about the occurrence. On Saturday, when police brought the accused couple to the house to reconstruct the crime scene, a crowd gathered outside and raised slogans against them.

In the midst of intense stress, police officers managed the situation and led the accused out of the area. The recovered goods will be inspected as part of the ongoing investigation, according to officials. Police are also continuing to question the accused to find out the exact sequence of events that led to the child’s death.