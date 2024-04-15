Advertisement

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday sent BRS leader K Kavitha to Judicial custody till April 23, 2024 in connection with the CBI case in the now-scrapped Excise Policy case.

Kavitha was brought to Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court at the end of her CBI remand. In the application moved to court, the probe agency sought 14-day Judicial custody of the BRS leader.

Advertisement

The daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao was arrested from the Tihar Jail, where she was lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The CBI told the court that she was not required for further custodial interrogation. Advocate Nitesh Rana, representing Kavitha along with Deepak Nagar, opposed the police plea, saying the grounds were not sufficient to keep her in custody since she is no longer required for custodial interrogation.

Advertisement

CBI officials had recently questioned Kavitha inside prison after obtaining permission from a special court. The BRS leader was questioned about the WhatsApp chats recovered from co-accused Buchi Babu's phone and documents related to a land deal, after which an amount of Rs 100 crore was allegedly paid to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in kickbacks to swing the excise policy for the national capital in favour of a liquor lobby.

The ED arrested Kavitha (46) from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15, and she was in judicial custody in the case.

Advertisement

(With agency inputs…)