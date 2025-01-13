BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy Arrested for 'Obstructing, Abusing ' Jagtial MLA at District Meeting

The MLA aspirant from Huzurabad Padi Kaushik Reddy while campaigning declared that he will commit suicide if he doesn’t win the elections. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy was arrested on Monday in connection with a case of abusing Jagtial legislator Sanjay Kumar in a meeting, the police said. Reddy was taken into custody from Hyderabad.

Sanjay Kumar had also lodged a complaint against Kaushik Reddy with Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar on Monday.

Three cases were booked against Kaushik Reddy a day after a heated argument broke out between him and Sanjay Kumar at the review committee meeting in Karimnagar.

Kaushik Reddy and Sanjay Kumar engaged in a war of words after the former questioned the latter about his party affiliation.

He was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the PA of the Jagtial MLA, who accused him of "obstructing, abusing and physically assaulting" Sanjay Kumar, a senior police official told PTI.

Meanwhile, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao attacked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over the arrest of Kaushik Reddy alleging Revanth Reddy is resorting to such acts to cover up his "incompetence" as Chief Minister.

Rama Rao in a post on 'X' said, "filing illegal cases every day and arresting BRS leaders every day has become a habit for the Revanth government. We demand the immediate and unconditional release of illegally arrested MLA Kaushik Reddy." Another case was also registered against Kaushik Reddy following a complaint from the Karimnagar Revenue Divisional Officer.

Additionally, Karimnagar District Library Chairman Sattu Mallesham filed a complaint alleging Kaushik Reddy abused him during the meeting.

Based on these complaints, the police registered three cases under relevant sections of the BNS against the BRS legislator.

Meanwhile, in his plaint to the Assembly Speaker, Sanjay Kumar, who had joined the ruling Congress from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in June 2024, alleged Kaushik Reddy abused him during the review committee meeting.

He further claimed the Huzurabad MLA obstructed him from representing public issues. He requested the Speaker to take appropriate action against the BRS MLA.

Kumar said the Speaker assured him action would be taken once a report was submitted.