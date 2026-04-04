Brutal: 10-Year-Old Boy Screams In Pain As Maulana Rains Lashes On Him With Stick At Saharanpur Madrasa | VIDEO

Saharanpur: A deeply alarming video has surfaced from a madrasa in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, where a maulana was purportedly seen brutally beating a 10-year-old boy 36 times with a stick as the former yelped in pain.

The video showed the maulana raining lashes on the small boy who laid flat on the ground, screaming in pain and crying for his mother. As the first round of beating ended, the boy was seen rubbing his body in extreme pain.

The brutality did not end here as the boy was subjected to another round of physical torture thereafter. The boy pleaded to be let off, however a maulana held both his legs as the other maulana continued raining him with lashes.

‘This Cannot Be Tolerated’

The video of the torture has sent shockwaves amongst the public who have demanded strict action against the accused. A woman said, “This is heartbreaking… no child should ever go through something like this…It’s deeply disturbing to see such cruelty, especially in a place meant for learning. Strict action is absolutely necessary…This cannot be tolerated."

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Accused Arrested

As the video went viral on social media, a case was registered at the Gangoh Police Station under Sections 115 and Section 131 of BNS, sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act.

The accused, who have been identified as Junaid and Shoaib, were arrested.

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In a statement, the police said, “The Gangoh Police Station has taken immediate cognizance and registered a case. Swift action has been taken by the police, and both accused have been arrested. Other necessary legal proceedings are underway."