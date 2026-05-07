'Brutal Attack at Pahalgam Met With Befitting and Exemplary Precision': President Murmu on Op Sindoor Anniversary

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday marked the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, praising the armed forces for their strong action against terrorism and their role in safeguarding national security. She said Operation Sindoor stands as a strong example of India's resolve against terrorism and those threatening the country's sovereignty and citizens.

In a post on X, the official account of President Murmu shared, “Operation Sindoor stands as a defining testament to India's unwavering resolve against terrorism and all forces that threaten our sovereignty and the safety of our citizens. The extraordinary success of this Mission reflects the unmatched courage and determination of our Armed Forces.”

"The brutal attack at Pahalgam was met with befitting and exemplary precision. Those who seek to threaten Bharat must know that our nation stands vigilant, united, and prepared to respond with strength. Today, the nation salutes the indomitable bravery, sacrifice, and professionalism of our soldiers," the post read.

Operation Sindoor was launched in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, prompting a strong military response from India. In Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, 2025, India successfully destroyed nine major terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), targeting Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen facilities. Indian armed forces killed over 100 terrorists in action.

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Pakistan responded with drone attacks and shelling, which led to a four-day conflict between the two neighbouring countries. India showed formidable defence and conducted retaliatory strikes, destroying radar installations in Lahore and radar facilities near Gurjanwala.

Following significant damage, Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) reached out to the Indian DGMO, and a ceasefire was agreed on May 10, bringing an end to the hostilities.

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