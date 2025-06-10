Brutal Honeymoon Plot: Businessman Murdered, Killers Confess

Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi was murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya. His wife Sonam and her lover Raj Kushwaha allegedly planned the killing. Four accused have confessed to the crime. | Image: X/Republic

New Delhi: Shocking revelations have emerged in the brutal murder of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, whose killing was allegedly planned by his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. The four men accused of killing Raja have reportedly confessed to the crime.

Raj Kushwaha, who is alleged to be Sonam’s lover and co-conspirator had given them around ₹50,000, reportedly to help facilitate his travel to Shillong. The accused met Raja again even after committing the murder.

Police sources reveal that Sonam and Raj Kushwaha began plotting the murder soon after Sonam's wedding on May 11. The couple left for their honeymoon to Meghalaya on May 20 and checked into a homestay in Nongriat village by May 23. That same day, Raja was killed, and his body was later found on June 2 in a deep gorge near the homestay.

Earlier, the case was being treated as a missing person complaint, and it was believed that Sonam had been kidnapped. However, this theory was debunked when Meghalaya Police arrested Sonam on the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway on June 8. She was reportedly in a distressed condition and suffering from a fever at the time of her arrest.

Key Accused and Arrests

The police have identified the following individuals as key accused: