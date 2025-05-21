BSES, Tata Power Issue Statement On Electricity Outage After Strong Hailstorm Hits Delhi

New Delhi: The BSES has issued a statement saying their Quick Response Teams (QRT) are on ground to attend power cut complains after a powerful thunderstorm accompanied by rain and hailstorm hit Delhi-NCR on Wednesday evening.

The BSES statement read, “The thunderstorm and hailstorm accompanied by strong winds and rains led to instances of power disruption in parts of the city, primarily due to falling of trees and their branches on electricity cables. BSES Operations and Maintenance teams are on a high alert, with Quick Response Teams (QRTs) promptly deployed to attend to complaints.”

“In most cases, power supply is being restored swiftly. However, in a few pockets, restoration is taking longer than usual primarily due to the damage caused to electricity infrastructure by fallen trees and their branches. It is important to note that tree cutting and removal—a critical requirement in such situations—is a time-consuming process carried out in coordination with the civic agencies,” the statement said.

“Additionally, traffic congestion because of fallen trees is delaying the movement of our teams in some locations. As a precautionary measure we had to temporarily switch-off power supply in certain areas to prevent electrocution and ensure public safety. The safety and well-being of citizens remains the highest priority for us,” BSES said.

Not just the BSES, Tata Power-DDL also issued a statement on power outage in Delhi after the region witnessed a powerful storm saying, “With Delhi hit by intense dust storm followed by thunderclaps, hail and rain, power disruptions were witnessed in areas across the capital such as parts of Bawana, Narela, Jahangirpuri, Civil Lines, Shakti Nagar, Model Town, Wazirabad, Dhirpur, Burari.”

"Power lines were damaged by the falling of trees and branches onto them. To ensure public safety, electricity supply had to be temporarily suspended in certain areas as a precaution to prevent electrocution. Tata Power-DDL’s Operations and Maintenance teams are maintaining a high state of readiness, with Quick Response Teams (QRTs) swiftly addressing service complaints. Power restoration is proceeding quickly in most of the affected areas. Our teams are engaged in the swift restoration and repair of damaged power infrastructure.We appreciate the patience of our consumers. At Tata Power-DDL, your safety and well-being remain our top priority," it added.

Besides uprooted trees and damaged vehicles, Noida witnessed a heavy traffic jam after a major thunderstorm hit the region.

As the entire Delhi-NCR region was under the grip of a major thunderstorm on Wednesday evening, a man died in Hazrat Nizamuddin area after a pole fell on his head during the storm. A probe has been initiated in the matter.

Amid the superstorm that hit the region, reports of many trees being uprooted, vehicles being damaged have surfaced. Relevant authorities are on the ground to assess the damage.