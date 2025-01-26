BSF Apprehends Pak National in Gujarat's Kutch on R-Day

Bhuj (Gujarat): A Pakistani national was apprehended from near the India-Pakistan border in Gujarat's Kutch district on Sunday, the Border Security Force (BSF) said.

The BSF troops sensed suspicious activities near the border fencing in Kutch in the wee hours of Sunday.

The troops searched the surrounding area and apprehended a Pakistani national, identified as Khawar, resident of Badin district in Sindh province of the neighbouring country, the BSF said in a statement.

"In view of the Republic Day (on Sunday), the BSF has launched special operations along the international border," it said.