Published 14:31 IST, January 26th 2025

BSF Apprehends Pak National in Gujarat's Kutch on R-Day

BSF Apprehends Pak National in Gujarat's Kutch on R-Day | Image: X

Bhuj (Gujarat): A Pakistani national was apprehended from near the India-Pakistan border in Gujarat's Kutch district on Sunday, the Border Security Force (BSF) said.

The BSF troops sensed suspicious activities near the border fencing in Kutch in the wee hours of Sunday.

The troops searched the surrounding area and apprehended a Pakistani national, identified as Khawar, resident of Badin district in Sindh province of the neighbouring country, the BSF said in a statement.

"In view of the Republic Day (on Sunday), the BSF has launched special operations along the international border," it said.

The latest action comes nearly two weeks after the BSF similarly apprehended a Pakistani national while trying to enter India from an area north of Harami Nala along the international border in Kutch district.

