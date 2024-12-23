Jalandhar: The Frontier Headquarters of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Punjab's Jalandhar recently hosted the 'Rozgar Mela 2024', organised by the Union Ministry of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged the newly selected candidates to contribute in the prosperity and development of India.

PM Modi, during his virtual address, further said, "The right to provide jobs to the youth in the Government of India is continuously progressing at a fast pace with complete transparency." The event, held on December 23, marked the 14th tranche of handing over appointment letters to newly selected candidates.

The Rozgar Mela was organised at 45 locations across India, with over 71,000 youth receiving appointment letters. BSF was assigned to conduct the event at 16 locations across the country. The event in Jalandhar was presided over by Dr Atul Fulzele, IPS, Inspector General of BSF Punjab Frontier. He was accompanied by other BSF officers of Punjab Frontier and dignitaries of various other organisations.

The appointment letters were given to a total of 231 candidates for various posts in BSF, CRPF, SSB, EPFO, and other civil departments. Dr Fulzele distributed the letters to the selected candidates, congratulating them on their hard work. He encouraged them to play a role in nation-building while highlighting the 'Rozgar Mela' as a vital step towards fulfilling PM Modi's vision of providing employment opportunities to youth and ensuring progress.

The event saw great enthusiasm among the newly appointed candidates, who celebrated the occasion by taking selfies and interacting with the media.

The Frontier Headquarters of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Punjab's Jalandhar recently hosted the 'Rozgar Mela 2024', organized by the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his virtual address, encouraged the newly selected candidates to contribute to India's prosperity and development. He emphasized the government's commitment to providing jobs to the youth with complete transparency.

The event, held on December 23, marked the 14th tranche of handing over appointment letters to newly selected candidates. The Rozgar Mela was organized at 45 locations across India, with over 71,000 youth receiving appointment letters. BSF was assigned to conduct the event at 16 locations across the country.