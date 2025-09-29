Updated 29 September 2025 at 18:49 IST
BSF Deploys 'Decision Support System' For Modern Border Management
The Border Security Force (BSF) has launched a pioneering technology called the Decision Support System (DSS) to modernize border management, strengthen operational efficiency, and enhance real-time decision-making.
- India News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
New Delhi: In a pioneering step towards modernising border management, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday initiated the first-of-its-kind technological move aimed at strengthening operational efficiency and enhancing real-time decision-making across all levels of command.
The system, named the Decision Support System (DSS), will enable commanders to plan and execute operations based on an informed decision-making process through role-based access to the system via custom-designed dashboards. BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary inaugurated the DSS at the force headquarters.
Apart from providing advanced GIS functionalities, DSS integrates a Geographic Information System (GIS) platform with legacy operations, incident database, and sensor feeds from the border, forming a Complete Operating Picture (COP) at Headquarters. The DSS will operationally benefit BSF with facilities of Monitoring, Predictive, and Trend Analysis, which will further enhance the capabilities of effective border management.
The system would be capable of performing Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning based operations on GIS and legacy data for predicting smuggling hotspots, infiltration routes, etc, for better resource allocation, operational planning, and execution. The DSS will be integrated in the future with CIBMS, other Command Centres of BSF, and also with GIS platforms of other security forces and organisations.
There are plans for the integration of mobile applications with the DSS for real-time data collection and incident reporting. In its next phase, DSS will be integrated with other data sources like OSINT, BIG DATA, and IMD Data. The DSS will improve the BSF's capabilities, enabling it to safeguard India's borders and protect the national interests effectively, by helping commanders in decision-making. Harnessing technological solutions, BSF will be able to meet emerging threats to border security.
Also Read: ‘Defend Free Expression’: X to Appeal Karnataka HC Ruling, Warns of 'Millions of Arbitrary Takedown Requests'
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Namya Kapur
Published On: 29 September 2025 at 18:48 IST