BSF Deploys 'Decision Support System' For Modern Border Management

New Delhi: In a pioneering step towards modernising border management, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday initiated the first-of-its-kind technological move aimed at strengthening operational efficiency and enhancing real-time decision-making across all levels of command.

The system, named the Decision Support System (DSS), will enable commanders to plan and execute operations based on an informed decision-making process through role-based access to the system via custom-designed dashboards. BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary inaugurated the DSS at the force headquarters.

Apart from providing advanced GIS functionalities, DSS integrates a Geographic Information System (GIS) platform with legacy operations, incident database, and sensor feeds from the border, forming a Complete Operating Picture (COP) at Headquarters. The DSS will operationally benefit BSF with facilities of Monitoring, Predictive, and Trend Analysis, which will further enhance the capabilities of effective border management.

The system would be capable of performing Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning based operations on GIS and legacy data for predicting smuggling hotspots, infiltration routes, etc, for better resource allocation, operational planning, and execution. The DSS will be integrated in the future with CIBMS, other Command Centres of BSF, and also with GIS platforms of other security forces and organisations.