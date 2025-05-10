BSF Destroys Looni Terror Launch Pad in Pakistan’s Sialkot As Border Tensions Escalate | VIDEO

New Delhi: In a decisive response to unprovoked aggression from across the border, the Border Security Force (BSF) has destroyed a terrorist launch pad in Pakistan's Sialkot region. The attack, which targeted the Looni launch pad opposite the Akhnoor area, followed heavy cross-border firing initiated by Pakistan on May 9 at around 9:00 PM in the Jammu sector.

According to official sources, BSF posts came under unprovoked fire from Pakistan Rangers. In retaliation, Indian forces inflicted significant damage on Pakistani border infrastructure, including forward posts and terror-support facilities.

Drone Attacks Thwarted Over Punjab by Indian Armed Forces

India’s air defence systems were put to the test again early Saturday morning when multiple armed drones from Pakistan were detected over sensitive areas, including Khasa Cantonment in Amritsar, Punjab. The Indian Army, supported by air defence units, successfully neutralized the threats without allowing any breach of Indian territory.

The Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) confirmed the incident in a post on X, stating that Pakistan's ongoing provocation with drones and munitions was part of a larger escalation along India’s western borders.

Operation Sindoor: Nine Terror Camps Neutralized

The recent defensive actions by Indian forces were part of Operation Sindoor, a large-scale military operation launched in the early hours of Wednesday.

Under this operation, Indian armed forces successfully targeted and destroyed nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.