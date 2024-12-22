Published 15:32 IST, December 22nd 2024
BSF Foils Cattle Smuggling Bid on International Border Near Meghalaya, Seizes Contraband Worth Rs 31 Lakh
BSF, in collaboration with Meghalaya Police, seized contraband valued at Rs 31 lakh, including cattle and apples intended for smuggling into Bangladesh.
- India News
- 2 min read
Shillong: In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF), in collaboration with the Meghalaya Police, seized contraband valued at Rs 31.13 lakh, including cattle, apples, and other goods intended for smuggling into Bangladesh.
This operation is part of the BSF Meghalaya's ongoing efforts to curb smuggling along the Indo-Bangladesh border.
BSF Foils Cattle Smuggling Bid
According to BSF, the operation took place on December 21, following specific intelligence inputs. The BSF and local police conducted a search near the international border, where they discovered a large number of unattended cattle tied to trees and scattered across the jungle. The team quickly secured the area and seized the cattle.
Contraband Worth Rs 31 Lakh Seized
In another operation, based on intelligence, BSF personnel uncovered numerous boxes of fruits hidden in a forest near the border, also meant for smuggling into Bangladesh via the Meghalaya border. The seized cattle and contraband items were handed over to the Meghalaya Police and Customs for further legal action.
Earlier, the BSF Meghalaya had successfully thwarted a smuggling attempt, seizing contraband worth Rs 10.60 lakh. Acting on specific intelligence, BSF troops conducted special operations along the Indo-Bangladesh border in the West Jaintia Hills (WJH) and East Khasi Hills (EKH) districts on December 19.
During the operation, the troops observed unidentified individuals attempting to approach the border with head loads.
“When challenged, the smugglers fled into the forest to evade capture. A subsequent search resulted in the recovery of the concealed contraband items, which were handed over to the Customs Office for further investigation and legal action,” officials said.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 15:32 IST, December 22nd 2024