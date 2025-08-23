BSF Foils High-Profile Infiltration Bid, Apprehends Senior Bangladesh Police Officer In West Bengal

North 24 Parganas: The Border Security Force (BSF) has thwarted a high-stakes infiltration attempt by a senior officer of the Bangladesh Police in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. The operation occurred near the Hakimpur Border Outpost, where the Bangladeshi officer was intercepted between 6 pm and 7 pm on Saturday by the Indian forces.

According to information, the BSF personnel were on high alert, and their vigilance paid off when they noticed suspicious body language that raised an alert. Upon closer inspection, the individual's identity documents revealed a shocking truth, revealing that he was a senior officer of the Bangladesh Police. The officer's attempt to infiltrate Indian territory has raised concerns across the border security apparatus.

During the investigation, several questions began to swirl around the officer's motives. Later, the BSF handed the Bangladeshi officer to the West Bengal Police, who took custody of the officer, and are now probing the circumstances surrounding his attempted infiltration. The police are now probing the apprehended Bangladeshi police officer and questioning his motive. The police are trying to ascertain whether he was fleeing persecution or if there was more to the story.

Meanwhile, the incident put focus on the persistent threat of infiltration along the India-Bangladesh border. The BSF has been vigilant to prevent such attempts.

Amidst growing concerns of infiltration, the Assam Cabinet has taken an important step by announcing that Aadhaar cards will no longer be issued to adults in the state, except for members of the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and tea garden communities, in a bid to prevent illegal immigrants from accessing the document.