BSF Kills Pakistani Intruder In Samba: Fresh Encounter Erupts In Kishtwar, Trapping Jaish Terrorists

Samba: The alert Border Security Force (BSF) troops shot an infiltrator after detecting the shadowy figure slipping from Pakistan into Indian territory in the Samba district along the Line of Control (LoC). The tense night along the Indo‑Pakistan Border turned deadly when the security forces shot the intruder, who ignored repeated warnings and advanced toward the fence under the cover of darkness. Amidst a nationwide high alert on the eve of the Republic Day celebration, the BSF opened fire and neutralised the suspected threat on the spot.

In the meantime, a fierce encounter erupted in the rugged forests of Kishtwar’s Singhpora area, where the Indian Army and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu‑Kashmir Police had been tracking a group of Jaish‑e‑Mohammad terrorists. According to reports, the terrorists, who had previously escaped on January 18 and again on January 22, found themselves cornered as security forces tightened the cordon.

The senior officials stated that by early morning, two to three heavily armed Jaish operatives remained trapped in the dense woodland, their escape routes sealed by a coordinated search operation involving drones, sniffer dogs and additional troops. The twin incidents led to heightened alert across the LoC after a sharp escalation in cross‑border infiltration attempts and militant activity ahead of Republic Day.

BSF Foils Infiltration, Eliminates Pakistani Intruder In Samba

According to reports, in the pre‑dawn hours, the BSF personnel stationed near the Mangu Chak border outpost in Samba’s Ramgarh sector spotted suspicious movement across the International Border. Despite repeated challenges, the suspect continued toward the fence, compelling the troops to fire.

The officials asserted that the operation, which was executed under a thick blanket of night, shows the BSF’s heightened vigilance after recent intelligence warned of increased infiltration bids. The officials confirmed that the body of the intruder was left in the forward area, and a thorough search of the surrounding terrain is ongoing to rule out any hidden caches or accomplices.

Encounter With Jaish‑e‑Mohammad Terrorists In Kishtwar

In a separate incident, a fresh and intense gunfight erupted in the Singhpora forest of Kishtwar on Sunday, as security forces renewed their hunt for terrorists who had slipped away on January 18 and again on January 22. A joint team of the Indian Army and SOG Kishtwar engaged the terrorists in a prolonged exchange of gunfire.

The encounter follows a series of operations in the Chatroo belt, where a major terrorist hideout was uncovered on January 20, yielding large quantities of winter supplies and ammunition. Despite snowfall and challenging terrain, the security forces have maintained a tight cordon, deploying aerial surveillance and sniffer dogs to prevent any escape. A soldier from the Special Forces was martyred earlier in the week, and 7 others sustained injuries during the operation.