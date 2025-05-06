BSF Nabs Pakistani Intruder In Gurdaspur Days After Detaining Pakistani Ranger In Rajasthan

Gurdaspur: Amidst growing tensions between India and Pakistan, the Border Security Force (BSF) detained another Pakistani national named Mohammad Husnain, who infiltrated into the Indian territory. According to security forces, the Pakistani national, a resident of Gujranwala, allegedly crossed the international border in Punjab 's Gurdaspur district before he was detained. The incident occurred on the intervening night of May 3-4, when BSF personnel were on patrolling duty near the Dariya Mansoor border.

According to reports, Husnain was hiding in the bushes when he was apprehended by the BSF. The security forces physically searched the person, during which, a Pakistani ID card and 40 rupees in Pakistani currency were reportedly recovered. The BSF handed him over to the Punjab Police for further investigation. The Pakistani national was subsequently produced before a local court, which remanded him to two days of police custody.

Earlier this week, a Pakistani Ranger was detained by the BSF in Rajasthan 's Sri Ganganagar. Prior to the detention of the Pakistani Ranger, a BSF constable, identified as Purnam Kumar Shaw, who accidentally crossed the border and entered Pakistan, was apprehended by the Pakistani Rangers on April 23. Despite India's objections, Shaw has not been returned so far.

These developments came up after the recent massacre of Hindus in Pahalgam, on April 22, further straining India-Pakistan relations. In response, India has taken strict measures, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and cancelling visas issued to Pakistani citizens. These actions have heightened tensions between the two nations, making it challenging to find a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.

Following the horrific attack in Pahalgam, India has been vowing to bring the perpetrators to justice and avenge the barbaric terror attack. The 1960 Indus Waters Treaty has been a cornerstone of water sharing between India and Pakistan.