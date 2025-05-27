BSF Proposes Renaming Checkposts To Honour Martyrs And ‘Operation Sindoor’

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) has proposed renaming two border checkposts in the Samba sector after fallen comrades who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty during India's military action against Pakistan under Operation Sindoor. Additionally, a third post is slated to be named ‘Sindoor’, a term imbued with deep meaning, reflecting both loss and the indomitable spirit of the force, particularly its women personnel. BSF Inspector General (IG) Jammu Frontier, Shashank Anand, made the announcement, elaborating on the touching reasons behind these proposed changes.

According to the BSF IG, the decision follows a tragic incident on May 10th, when cross-border shelling and a subsequent drone attack from Pakistan resulted in the deaths of three security personnel. BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammad Imtiyaz, Constable Deepak Kumar, and Indian Army Naik Sunil Kumar made the ultimate sacrifice while courageously countering a low-flying drone that dropped an explosive payload. While recounting the bravery of the fallen heroes, IG Anand stated, "We propose to name two of our posts after the brave personnel we have lost in the line of duty." The BSF gesture aimed to create a lasting tribute to their unwavering courage and selfless service to the nation.

On the other hand, the proposal to name a third checkpost ‘Sindoor’ carries multiple layers of meaning. It directly references ‘Operation Sindoor’, an important recent undertaking by the security forces, including the BSF. The operation notably showcased the crucial role played by women personnel who were at the forefront of duty in forward posts. IG Anand lauded the exceptional bravery of these women, including Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari, who commanded a forward post, and Constables Manjit Kaur, Malkit Kaur, Jyoti, Sampa, and Swapna, among others, who stood resolute against enemy fire.

The term ‘Sindoor’ has a deep significance, symbolising an intense sense of loss and the steely resolve of the force. One BSF soldier, Shankari Das, reportedly expressed the sentiment powerfully, stating, "We have taken revenge from Pakistan for erasing 'sindoor' of our women…" The heartfelt statement underlined the emotional weight behind the name, linking it to the sacrifices borne by the families of fallen soldiers and the determination to protect the nation's honour.

The backdrop to these proposals included a period of heightened tension along the International Border (IB), with ongoing intelligence inputs regarding possible infiltration attempts by terrorists. The BSF has maintained a strong and vigilant posture, effectively retaliating against cross-border firing and drone provocations from Pakistan. ‘Operation Sindoor’ itself involved preemptive actions against terrorist launchpads across the border, showcasing the BSF's proactive defence strategy.