Advertisement

Nadia: Amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Border Security Force (BSF) deployed at the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, got a major breakthrough against the smuggling of gold and seized gold worth over Rs 2.35 crore. The security personnel carried out the action based on an intelligence input regarding smuggling of gold along the border. However, during the operation, the smugglers managed to escape from the spot by taking shields of the dense forest.

Confirming the incident, the BSF spokesperson stated that due to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the country, the BSF has increased strictness on the India-Bangladesh border leading to a major success ahead of the fourth phase of voting.

Advertisement

Jawans were attacked by the smugglers, says BSF official

“Vigilant personnel of Border outpost Haldarpada, 32 Battalion of the BSF under South Bengal Frontier foiled a smuggling attempt at the International Border in Nadia district and seized 26 gold biscuits. The weight of the seized gold biscuits is 3.208 kg and the estimated value is Rs 2,35,46,720/-,” the BSF official.

Advertisement

The official further said, “According to the information, On May 11, the jawans of border outpost Haldarpada received information from the intelligence department of the BSF about possible smuggling of gold. On receiving the information, the Jawans laid an ambush in the suspected area.”

“During the ambush, the Jawans saw two smugglers moving towards the fencing with sharp-edged weapons (Dah) and some packets in their hands. At a distance of about 150 meters in a banana garden, Jawans saw three other smugglers who had come to collect gold. When the smugglers were about to throw the packet over the fence, the Jawans challenged them to stop. But suddenly the smugglers attacked Jawans with sharp-edge Daah. Feeling a threat to their life, Jawans fired one round from his non-lethal weapon in a safe direction to scare the miscreants. Due to which the smugglers got scared and threw away their packets and ran back towards Bangladesh,” the BSF official briefed.

Advertisement

Following the incident, the BSF jawans conducted a thorough search of the place and recovered two sharp-edged Daah and three small packets from the spot, carrying 26 gold biscuits. The jawans seized the gold and brought it to the border post for further legal action.

The seized gold has been handed over to the Customs Office, Banpur for further legal proceedings.

