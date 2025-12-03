BSF Seizes Two Drones, Heroin Packet at Punjab Border

Amritsar, Punjab: The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered two drones and a packet of heroin in two swift and precisely executed operations along the Punjab border, the BSF said in a press release on Wednesday.

The BSF shared, "In an intelligence-driven operation on Tuesday, BSF troops recovered one DJI Air 3S drone from agricultural fields near Macchiwara village, Ferozepur."

"In another operation today, acting on specific input from the BSF intelligence wing, alert troops recovered one DJI Mavic 4 Pro drone along with one packet of heroin with a gross weight of 1.104 kg from the perimeter of a house in village Tahliwala, Fazilka," the BSF further said.

These recoveries demonstrate the BSF's relentless vigilance and resolute commitment to securing the Indo-Pakistan border and preventing narcotics and drone-based smuggling attempts, the press release said.

Earlier, in a major anti-smuggling and border security operation, BSF personnel recovered three drones and a packet of heroin along the Punjab border in recent operations, underscoring their vigilance and operational efficiency.

