Published 08:19 IST, September 11th 2024
BSF Trooper Injured as Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along Border in Jammu
A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was injured when Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing on Indian posts in violation of a ceasefire agreement.
Press Trust Of India
The BSF troops also retaliated but the casualties on the Pakistani side were not known | Image: PTI/ Rep Image
