  • BSF Trooper Injured as Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along Border in Jammu

Published 08:19 IST, September 11th 2024

BSF Trooper Injured as Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along Border in Jammu

A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was injured when Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing on Indian posts in violation of a ceasefire agreement.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The BSF troops also retaliated but the casualties on the Pakistani side were not known
The BSF troops also retaliated but the casualties on the Pakistani side were not known | Image: PTI/ Rep Image
08:19 IST, September 11th 2024