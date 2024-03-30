So far, 24 laptops valued at Rs 10 lakh have been recovered from the possession of the unemployed BTech graduate. | Image:Unsplash/(Representative image)

Bengaluru: Police have arrested a 29-year-old woman for stealing laptops from various paying guest accommodations and hotels in Bengaluru. So far, 24 laptops valued at Rs 10 lakh have been recovered from the possession of the unemployed BTech graduate, said B Dayananda, Bengaluru Police Commissioner.

The accused woman has been identified as Jassu Agarwal, a resident of Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

The BTech graduate who was earlier staying in Noida shifted to Bengaluru where she worked with a private bank, to look for better jobs.

She stayed in PGs in the IT corridor of Bengaluru while she appeared for interviews at many firms. The laptop thefts were reported in areas like Bellandur, Tin Factory, Marathahalli, Silk Board, Mahadevapura, Hebbal, and Whitefield.

Agarwal came under cops' lens after a complaint was registered in HAL police limits in September 2022. Recovery of CCTV footage wherein a person could be seen fleeing with three laptops accelerated the probe. Subsequent probe into similar incidents led the police to identify and nab Agarwal.

