Ghaziabad: A retired BSF personnel allegedly shot dead a 25-year-old BTech student, in a flat at the Crossing Republic area in Ghaziabad, for reportedly being in a relationship with his daughter. A senior police official stated that the engineering student, identified as Vipul, was shot multiple times to death in the wee hours of Saturday by accused Rajesh Kumar Singh, who is a retired personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF). Singh was currently working as a private security guard.

According to the police official, the accused father had reportedly disapproved of the relationship between his daughter and the victim, following which their differences had entered a rough patch.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Vivek Chandra Yadav said, “One Vipul, a BTech student, was shot dead in a flat in the Crossing Republic area. The victim was allegedly in a relationship with the daughter of the accused.”

“The accused reached the flat in the night and had an altercation with Vipul after which Singh shot him five times,” the DCP added.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem. A case of murder was registered by the police and an investigation was started.

As per the police, the accused, Rajesh Kumar Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia, is a retired Border Security Force (BSF) trooper and currently works for a private security company. He is believed to have reached his daughter's flat on Friday night, and called Vinay, who lived in the same building.

At the flat, the accused had an altercation with Vipul at night following which he shot him five times leading to Vipul’s death. Following the incident, Singh reportedly himself called the police to report the crime.

It is being claimed that the deceased Vipul was in a relationship with the accused daughter for the last 5-6 years.

