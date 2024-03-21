Advertisement

Budaun: The postmortem reports of the two minors murdered in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh reveals that the two children were attacked by a sharp object multiple times on different part of the body.

The autopsy report of the two minor killed in Budaun revealed that they were attacked multiple times with a sharp weapon. After being attacked on the neck, both of the children were attacked with sharp weapon on their back, chest and legs multiple times, said reports. 'The report said that the elder kid was attacked 14 times, while the younger had 9 stab marks.

Advertisement

While he accused Sajid was hit by three bullets, said the report.

Manhunt on to Nab Second Accused Javed

Sajid, who had recently opened a barber shop in the locality, allegedly attacked three brothers - Ayush,12, Ahaan alias Honey, 8, and Yuvraj, 10, with a knife. Ayush and Ahaan died in the attack, while Yuvraj was rushed to a hospital with grievous wounds.

Hours after the murder on Tuesday evening, the accused Sajid (22) was gunned down in an encounter with the police, said IG Bareilly range RK Singh. The police on Wednesday detained the father and uncle of the accused. The other accused, Sajid's brother Javed, is absconding, police said.

Advertisement

Accused Sajid Came to Ask For Money, Reveals FIR

The FIR, based on the complaint by the victims' father Vinod Kumar, said Sajid and his brother Javed reached the house at around 7 pm. Sajid told his wife that he needed Rs 5,000 to pay the hospital for the delivery of his child.

Advertisement

When the wife went inside to get the money, Sajid went to the rooftop of the house. Moments later, Javed also reached the rooftop and they called Ayush and Ahaan, according to the complaint. The accused also attacked the third son Yuvraj who had gone upstairs to fetch some water. Yuvraj is admitted in hospital and his condition is said to be stable.

The accused attacked the minors with a sharp knife. When they came downstairs, Sangeeta saw that their clothes were drenched in blood. According to the FIR, one of them said, "I have done my work today".

Advertisement

(With inputs from agencies)