Buddhist Monks And Nuns From 40 Nations To Grace Republic Day Celebrations

New Delhi: To highlight the relevance of the timeless Buddhist wisdom of social harmony, peace, compassion and mutual coexistence, a large group of international Monks and Nuns representing 40 countries will be the honoured guests at this year's Republic Day Parade.

According to Ministry of Culture, the event organised by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) between 24-25 January on the theme "Collective Wisdom, United Voice, and Mutual Coexistence," in collaboration with the ministry, is also an expression of India's message from the Land of the Buddha for Peaceful resolution of conflicts, global inequalities, and ecological crisis.

At a press conference, the Secretary General of IBC Ven Shartse Khensur Rinpoche Jangchup Choeden said, "At the parade, India will be displaying its might, but it is also the land of Buddha Dhamma, spreading the message of peace, love, and kindness to many countries in the world. We believe in the power of compassion and care. We need peace in the world today and friendly coexistence."

The Director General of IBC, Abhijit Halder, remarked that the Republic Day also marks the Day the Constitution of India came into force. Buddhism's principles have influenced the Constitution of India; the ideals of equality, compassion, and non-violence are an integral part of the Constitution. "The Buddhist Sangha was an early model of participatory democracy, influencing the democratic norms and procedures adopted in the Indian parliamentary system," he highlighted.

According to Ministry of Culture, at the Parade, there will be the display of Armed Forces; the Naval and Air power and armoured equipment at one end, and on the other, the large group of Venerable Monks and Nuns will be manifestation of peace and compassion, a message to the chaotic world at large that for resolution Dhamma is the ultimate path, he stated.

Deputy Secretary General of IBC Dr Damenda Porage of Sri Lanka added that the "Buddha Dhamma was the indispensable heritage of India that was spread to my country. We received the Buddhist doctrine along with artisans heralding the spiritual renaissance in Sri Lanka. India stands as the light to the world: displaying both strength and spiritual kindness," he concluded.

