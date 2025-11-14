Budgam Breaks JKNC’s Spine—PDP Wins, Ruhulla’s Silence Echoes

New Delhi: Budgam by-election result is not merely a political upset; it is a rupture in the emotional and ideological covenant between the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) and its traditional voter base. For nearly five decades, Budgam was more than a constituency—it was JKNC’s ideological anchor, a symbol of its Shia support base, and a testament to its unbroken dominance in central Kashmir.

Losing this seat to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)—a party reduced to near irrelevance with just three seats in the Assembly—is not just a defeat. It is a reckoning. One that demands JKNC confront its internal fractures, its leadership disconnect, and its fading credibility among the very people it once claimed to represent.

At the heart of this political earthquake lies a brutal truth: JKNC did not lose Budgam because the PDP surged. It lost because it collapsed under the weight of its own arrogance.

The campaign was orchestrated from the top—Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, senior ministers, and MLAs descended on Budgam in a show of force. But the more they tried to project strength, the more they exposed their detachment. The selection of Aga Syed Mehmood, a loyalist of the party high command, ignored the simmering anger on the ground—anger over broken promises, over dismissive statements, and over a party that had stopped listening.

PDP, sensing the mood, capitalized on JKNC’s missteps. The party didn’t need to roar;it simply needed to reflect the people’s frustration. And it did. PDP’s Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi, though not a political heavyweight, was seen as grounded, accessible, and emotionally attuned to Budgam’s pulse. His campaign didn’t promise the moon; it promised to listen. That alone was revolutionary in a political climate saturated with noise and neglect. His victory; by a margin of 4,152 votes, polling 21,534 against NC’s 17,382; was not just electoral. It was emotional.

Aga Mehmood, a respected figure from the influential Aga family, was not rejected by the people. He was rejected by the party that failed to protect his credibility. The Shia vote, once a monolithic bloc behind JKNC, fractured—not because of disloyalty to Mehmood, but because of the party’s tone-deaf approach to local issues and its repeated injuries to public sentiment. The cold shoulder that voters felt was not directed at Mehmood—it was directed at JKNC’s leadership. The people didn’t abandon the party. The party abandoned them.

What deepened the alienation were the statements made by senior JKNC leaders—statements that hurt, belittled, and dismissed the lived realities of ordinary Kashmiris. In its first year in office, JKNC failed to deliver on its manifesto, leaving a vacuum of trust. Then came Omar Abdullah’s remark about electricity meter recharges, referencing his aunt’s household. Intended perhaps as a relatable anecdote, it instead landed as a tone-deaf joke. In a place where people struggle daily with basic utilities, the comment was seen as flippant, elitist, and painfully out of touch.

But the most powerful force in this election wasn’t on the ballot. Aga Syed Ruhulla Mehdi—JKNC’s MP from Srinagar, senior Shia leader, and former MLA from Budgam—chose silence over complicity. His refusal to campaign was not passive; it was principled. His declaration that he had “nothing to ask from the people” because the party had failed to deliver was a moral indictment of JKNC’s leadership. In a political culture where loyalty is often inherited, Ruhulla’s dissent was seen as an act of courage. It was a rare moment in Kashmiri politics where silence became a roar.

After the results, Ruhulla’s absence became the loudest presence. In PDP’s victory celebrations, his image eclipsed even that of the winning candidate. Slogans praising his ideology and moral clarity filled the streets. The people weren’t just voting for PDP—they were voting for Ruhulla’s truth. He became the shadow candidate, the moral compass, the conscience of Budgam. The dismissive jibe— “Kaun Aga?” reportedly uttered by party insiders, did not just insult Ruhulla. It insulted the collective dignity of a community that had stood by JKNC for generations.

Omar Abdullah’s role in this defeat is central. His decision to vacate Budgam after winning it in 2024 was seen as a betrayal. The people felt used—reduced to a stepping stone in a larger political strategy. His campaign appearances during the by-election, though intense, could not erase the perception that Budgam had been discarded. His recent statements, often perceived as aloof and disconnected, only deepened the wound. The people didn’t just reject a candidate; they rejected a style of leadership that had stopped seeing them.

PDP, by contrast, played a quiet, strategic game. With its central leadership largely absent, the party allowed local voices to lead. Muntazir Mehdi’s campaign was built on humility, not hubris. It was a conversation, not a performance. And it worked. The victory was a release, a reclamation, a revolt.

The Shia-Sunni vote realigned—not out of sectarian calculation, but out of moral necessity. It was a reminder that identity politics cannot survive without accountability. That legacy means nothing without delivery. That loyalty must be earned, not assumed.

The implications for JKNC are existential. The party must now confront its own decay. Has it become too centralized, too insulated, too arrogant? Has it lost the ability to listen, to evolve, to self-correct? Can it afford to ignore voices like Ruhulla’s—voices that represent not just dissent, but conscience?

Budgam’s loss is not just a seat lost. It is a mirror held up to JKNC’s soul. If the party sees this as a fluke, it will continue to bleed relevance. But if it sees this as a moment of truth, it can begin the hard work of redemption. That work begins with humility. With listening. With change.

In the end, Budgam did not just reject a party. It rejected entitlement. It rejected detachment. It rejected politics without empathy. And in doing so, it reminded everyone—no seat is permanent, no legacy is immune, and no leader is above the people’s verdict.