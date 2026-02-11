'Budget Padha Nahi Hai': Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Takes A Dig At Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday countered the opposition party's claims regarding the Union Budget in the Parliament, while speaking about the long-term vision of the recently announced budget.

Taking a dig at the opposition, the FM said, "Food inflation rate was in double digits during the UPA government. Now, it has been brought down significantly, and it stands below 2 per cent."

Responding to the opposition's claims on the budgetary allocation in geopolitics, she said, "They have clearly not read the entire budget. The Economic Stabilisation Fund, which can be to handle situations of unexpected crisis has been set at Rs 50,000 crore. Technology Security Fund has also been allotted Rs 9800 crores to counter weaponization of technology and finance. It seems they have no knowledge of these facts."

Countering Rahul Gandhi's accusations, the FM said, "Coming to the Energy Security Fund, we have set aside allotments. The Leader of Opposition (LoP), who is so concerned about these factors seem to have skipped this part as well."

"To insulate India from weaponisation of energy matters, the budget pushes for autonomy in critical minerals. Customs duty have been exempted and a Rs 2500 crore allotment has been made for nuclear power. Rs 600 crores have also been allotted to the national green hydrogen mission," she said.

She also referred to the budgetary allocations made for MSMEs, among other critical factors. Taking another direct jibe at the opposition, she said, "The Congress should have the strength to listen to this. "

