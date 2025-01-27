Building Collapses in Delhi's Burari, Several Feared Trapped

Burari Building Collapse: A building collapsed in Delhi’s Burari area on Monday, with reports suggesting that several people might be trapped under the debris. Fire services rushed to the scene immediately after receiving the alert, and rescue operations were launched to free those stuck.

Fire department officials confirmed that multiple fire engines had been deployed to the area. Rescue teams worked tirelessly, trying to extricate any survivors from the rubble.

The exact number of people trapped remained unclear, but local sources indicated that there could be a significant number of casualties.

The Delhi Fire Services have confirmed that they were coordinating with local authorities and police to carry out the rescue operation.

Witnesses at the scene reported hearing a loud crash before the building collapsed.