Building Collapses in Kolkata's Vidyasagar Colony
A building collapsed in Vidyasagar Colony on Tuesday. So far, no injuries have been reported.
New Delhi: A building collapsed in Vidyasagar Colony on Tuesday. So far, no injuries have been reported.
Senior police officers, members of the Disaster Management Group (DMG), and fire officials quickly arrived at the scene to assess the situation.
Speaking on the incident, TMC MLA Debabrata Majumdar said, "The repairing work of this building was underway. The accident occurred when they tried to lift the whole construction. The building tilted and leaned on the building next to it. All the residents were already evacuated. There is no injury, but there is a loss of property."
