Bulandshahr Encounter: 2 Accused In 4-Year-Old Girl's Gang Rape And Murder Shot By Police

Bulandshahr: The Bulandshahr police in Uttar Pradesh have nabbed 2 accused involved in the gang rape and murder of a 4-year-old girl. The police shot the accused in the leg and arrested them in a shootout in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Raju from Balrampur and Viru Kashyap from Lakhimpur Kheri. Both the accused, who received gunshot injuries, have been hospitalised and are claimed to be in stable condition.

The heinous crime of rape and murder of a 4-year-old innocent child occurred on Thursday after she went missing from her home in the evening, and later her body was found behind the accused's house. After the brutal crime surfaced, the police registered an FIR for gang rape and murder based on the complaint filed by the girl's father at the Sikandrabad police station and initiated a search operation.

The 4-year-old girl was playing outside her home when she was taken away by the accused. Her body was later found behind their house, triggering massive anger among the locals. The police immediately initiated a search operation, tracking down the suspects and nabbing them in an encounter.

The police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for gang rape and murder.

SP (Rural Bulanshahr) Dr Tejveer Singh, confirmed the encounter incident, assuring that the police would leave no stone unturned in ensuring justice for the victim. The encounter took place in the Sikandrabad police station area of Bulandshahr.

