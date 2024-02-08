Updated January 11th, 2024 at 09:04 IST
BREAKING LIVE: A massive fire broke out in a mattress factory located in Secunderabad industrial area of Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr
Srinwanti Das
- India
- 1 min read
A massive fire broke out in a mattress factory located in Secunderabad industrial area of Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr | Image:Pexels
Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr Fire LIVE: A massive fire broke out in a mattress factory located in Secunderabad industrial area of Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr. Fire tenders rushed to the spot after locals informed the police about the incident. Fire brigade vehicles were called from Secunderabad, Bulandshahr, and Khurja to the spot to douse the fire.
The fire brigade team brought the fire under control after hours of hard work. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)
