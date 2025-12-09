Bulldozer Action on Romeo Lane: Demolition Begins at Another Club Owned by Luthra Brothers' After CM Orders

Panaji: The demolition of another nightclub owned by absconding brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra has begun, as authorities moved in on the Romeo Lane beach shack in Vagator. The action follows after the massive fire at their Birch by Romeo Lane club, which claimed 25 lives.

Earlier in the day, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant directed that the nightclub in Vagator be razed, citing fire safety, structural, and environmental approvals.

Apart from the Birch fire, the Goa Police have also sealed two more properties worth crores of rupees belonging to Saurabh (40) and Gaurav Luthra (44), the owners of ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’, including the beach resort in Vagator which has been demolished and a club on Romeo Lane in Assagao.

Upon the request of Goa Police, the Bureau of Immigration has issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against Saurabh (40) and Gaurav Luthra (44), the owners of the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Arpora, Goa. Immigration authorities confirmed the brothers fled the country last Sunday, boarding an early-morning IndiGo flight (6E 1073) from Delhi to Phuket, Thailand, at 5:30 a.m.

In a related international action, an Interpol Blue Corner Notice has also been issued against the Luthra brothers. Meanwhile, authorities have taken several of their associates into custody, including the club's chief general manager, general manager, bar manager, and gate manager.

Luthra Brothers' Dubai Link

It has been found that Saurabh (40) and Gaurav Luthra (44), the owners of the ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub in Arpora, Goa, which was the site of a massive fire that claimed the lives of at least 25 people, have connections in Dubai.

According to sources, Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, accused in the Goa nightclub fire, also own a home in Dubai where some of their family members live. They had returned from Dubai about four days before the fire broke out at their club in Goa, sources told Republic.

As a result, investigating agencies suspected they might flee to Dubai via Phuket. Therefore, as soon as information was received about the two brothers' escape to Phuket, the investigating agencies immediately contacted the CBI and Interpol to stop them there, the sources said.

Brothers Fled to Thailand Hours After the Fire

The owners of the club, Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, fled to Thailand hours after the inferno erupted at Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora on the night of December 6‑7, killing 25 people and leaving the entire country mourning. The two owners, the Luthra brothers, escaped to Phuket in the early morning of December 7 before the Goa police could reach them on an IndiGo flight to successfully escape to Phuket. The airline, which is grappling with an ongoing week‑long crisis, has cancelled over two thousand flights in the past week and left thousands of passengers stranded and frustrated.

According to reports, IndiGo flight 6E 1073 departed at 5.30 am, a little over five hours after the blaze had been brought under control at the nightclub. The shocking revelation has raised questions about the Goa police's handling of the situation, which apparently gave the Luthra brothers enough leeway to evade the authorities so effortlessly.

What Sparked the Deadly Goa Nightclub Fire?

The late-night celebration turned into a tragedy after a fire broke out shortly on Saturday night at the popular Birch by Romeo Lane club in the Baga area of Arpora. While initial reports indicated a suspected cylinder blast, fresh local media reports have suggested the blaze may have been triggered by an electric pyro gun used inside the club during the event.

Later, the Goa Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, on Sunday clarified that the internal fireworks triggered the fire inside the nightclub, which spread rapidly due to timber frameworks and wooden furniture. CM Sawant's statement has dismissed earlier speculation that a cylinder blast had led to the tragedy.