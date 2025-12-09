Bulldozer Action on Birch: Goa CM Orders Demolition of Romeo Lane Club

Goa Chief minister Pramod Sawant has ordered the demolition of 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Arpora Goa after a massive fire claimed the lives of 25 people there.

Goa Police have sealed two more properties belonging to Saurabh (40) and Gaurav Luthra (44), the owners of ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’. These two properties are worth crores of rupees. One of the properties is a beach resort in the Vagator area, and the other is a club on Romeo Lane in the Assagao area. Both properties/establishments have been sealed.

The owners of the nightclub have fled to Phuket in Thailand after the massive inferno killed at least 25 people.

A lookout circular (LOC) has been issued against Saurabh (40) and Gaurav Luthra (44), the owners of 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Arpora Goa, by the Bureau of Immigration at the request of the Goa police.

A blue collar notice is likely to be issued against the absconding duo.

A blue notice, as per the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol), is issued to collect additional information about a person's identity, location or activities in relation to a criminal investigation.

A magisterial inquiry has been launched into the devastating fire at a restaurant-cum-club in Arpora, Goa, which claimed 25 lives. Authorities have visited the site, summoned all relevant documents, and are investigating lapses that allowed the club to operate despite expired licenses, while the state government is extending full support to victims' families, the press note said.

On Monday, the press note said that the Magisterial inquiry was initiated, and the Committee visited the site and called for all relevant documents. Further, it is noted that the Sarpanch had signed NOCs for electricity and water connections, House repairs, and a Trade License, amongst other permissions. The premise continued to run after the expiry of the Trade License since March 2024. Under Section 72-A of the Goa Panchayat Raj Act, the local body is empowered to seal such premises. However, they failed to do so.

According to the press note, the police are coordinating with the Interpol Division of CBI to apprehend both the accused.

Police have noted that travelling to Phuket shows their "intent to avoid investigation."

The inquiry committee, comprising the District Magistrate, SP (South), Deputy Director (Fire and Emergency Services) and Director (Forensics), visited the incident site as part of the ongoing investigation into the incident.