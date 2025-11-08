'Bullets of Terrorists Will Be Answered With Shells Made on Indian Soil': Amit Shah in Katihar | Image: ANI (file)

Katihar, Bihar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to set up a defence corridor in Bihar and warned that if terrorists attack in the future, their bullets will be met with shells.

He said that these shells will be manufactured on Indian soil and will be fired at Pakistan.

Addressing a public rally in Katihar, Amit Shah said, "PM Modi has decided to build a defence corridor within Bihar. If terrorists do anything in the future, their bullets will be answered with shells. Those shells will be made on our land and will be fired on Pakistan."

Shah further launched a scathing attack, saying the Congress and RJD work only for their families, stating that neither Lalu Yadav's son nor Sonia Gandhi's son will become chief minister or prime minister, as Nitish Kumar is the chief minister in Patna and Narendra Modi is the prime minister.

Advertisement

"They (Congress-RJD) only worked for their children. Lalu Yadav wants his son to be the CM, and Sonia Gandhi wants her son to be the Prime Minister. I want to tell both of them that neither Lalu's son nor Sonia's son will be the CM nor the PM. Because in Patna, Nitish Kumar is in the CM's chair and in Delhi, PM Modi is the Prime Minister. There is no other vacancy for anyone," he said.

Earlier in the day, affirming the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) victory in the Bihar elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his "katta" jibe at the Mahagathbandhan, declaring, "Nahi chahiye Katta sarkaar, phir ek baar NDA sarkaar."

Advertisement

Addressing a massive rally in Sitamarhi, PM Modi described the atmosphere as "heart-touching" and said it reflected people's clear support for the NDA.

"The atmosphere we are witnessing in Sitamarhi today is heart-touching. This atmosphere is also conveying the message that we don't want a Katta government, once again an NDA government," PM Modi said.