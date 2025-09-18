Burj Khalifa Shines Bright For PM Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday In Dubai

Dubai: Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, lit up in grandeur on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday on Wednesday. The dazzling display on the Burj Khalifa showcased greetings and visuals wishing 'Happy Birthday' to PM Modi, showing the global recognition of his leadership and the strong bilateral ties between India and the UAE. The spectacular gesture symbolised the deepening friendship between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The gesture of illuminating the Burj Khalifa for PM Modi's 75th birthday was an example of the growing strategic partnership between India and the UAE. It also described the importance of PM Modi's leadership on the international stage and the warmth of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Prime Minister Modi, who turned 75 today, has been instrumental in steering India towards greater economic growth and international prominence. Born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat's Vadnagar, PM Modi's journey from a modest background to the pinnacle of Indian politics is a story of perseverance and vision.

Global Leaders Congratulate PM Modi On 75th Birthday

PM Narendra Modi celebrated his 75th birthday with an outpouring of goodwill from global leaders around the world. Wishes poured in from prominent leaders, praising PM Modi's leadership, India's growing global influence, and the strong bilateral ties between India and their respective countries.

US President Donald Trump called PM Modi on the eve of his birthday, discussing global issues like the Ukraine conflict and strengthening India-US relations. "Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine! President DJT," Trump posted on his Truth Social account.

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the prime minister's leadership and global stature, noting that PM Modi's tenure has brought India significant progress in social, economic, scientific, and technological fields. "Your work as head of government has earned you great respect from your compatriots and enormous prestige on the international stage. Under your guidance, India has achieved impressive results in the social, economic, scientific and technological spheres. You are making a great personal contribution to strengthening the privileged strategic partnership between our countries...," Putin said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referred to PM Narendra Modi as a "good friend" and praised him for his remarkable accomplishments for India and the progress made in strengthening the India-Israel partnership. "Prime Minister Modi, my good friend Narendra, I want to wish you a happy birthday. You've accomplished so much for India in your life, and we have together accomplished a great deal in the friendship between India and Israel. I look forward to seeing you soon because we can bring our partnership and our friendship to even greater heights. Happy birthday, my friend," Netanyahu said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called him a friend and outlined the strong ties between India and Australia. "Happy birthday to my friend Prime Minister Modi. Australia is proud to share such a strong friendship with India, and we’re grateful every day for the incredible contribution of the Indian community here in Australia. I look forward to catching up with you soon, Prime Minister, and many more years of friendship and progress," Albanese said.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni praised the prime minister's strength, determination, and leadership. "Happy 75th birthday to the Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi. His strength, his determination, and his ability to lead millions of people are a source of inspiration. With friendship and esteem, I wish him health and energy to continue leading India toward a bright future and to further strengthen the relations between our Nations," Meloni tweeted.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon wished the Indian PM a happy birthday, hailing his leadership in guiding India toward becoming a developed country by 2047. He said, "Namaskar, my good friend Prime Minister Modi. Congratulations on your 75th birthday. This milestone is a time to reflect on your leadership guiding India toward a developed nation by 2047. I look forward to strengthening partnerships between New Zealand and India."

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak too called PM Modi a good friend to himself and Britain, stressing the growing UK-India ties, saying, “It is a great pleasure to wish Prime Minister Modi a happy 75th birthday. In these uncertain times, we all need good friends, and Modi Ji has always been a good friend to me and to Britain…”

Dominica's Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit deeply appreciated India's support during the pandemic and cooperation on climate resilience and sustainable development. "On behalf of the Government and people of Dominica, I extend warm birthday greetings to Prime Minister @narendramodi of India. We deeply value India’s steadfast support...," Skerrit tweeted.

Guyana President Irfaan Ali hailed the PM's service to humanity, saying, "Narendra Modi, on the joyous occasion of your 75th birth anniversary, I extend my warmest and most heartfelt congratulations. May this milestone be accompanied by continued health, abundant strength, and divine blessings as you carry forward your extraordinary mission of service to your people, to the Global South, and to humanity at large."