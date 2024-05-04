Advertisement

Chennai: In a distressing incident, the burnt body of the missing Tamil Nadu Congress leader was allegedly found in his own farmland in a suspicious circumstance on Saturday. The dead body of the said Congress leader identified as KPK Jeyakumar, who had been missing for the past two days, was found at his farmland located in the Tirunelveli area.

On information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the burnt dead body of the leader to the mortuary of a nearby hospital. A case has been registered in the matter and a probe has been initiated. The police have formed three special teams to investigate the death.

Police have recovered a suicide note from the spot

According to the police sources, the deceased, KPK Jeyakumar, was the president of the Tirunelveli East district unit of the Congress party.

The police said that Jeyakumar had gone missing on Thursday, following which his son had filed a complaint on Friday.

The investigating team have also recovered a dying declaration from the spot and the police are investigating whether it was written by the deceased himself or not.

It is being probed, whether Congress leader Jeyakumar was murdered or died by suicide.

The Superintendent of Police for the district said that three special teams have been set up to investigate the case from all angles.

