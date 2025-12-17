Shamli Triple Murder Horror: Man Kills Wife, Daughters For Not Wearing Burqa, Buries Bodies Inside Home

Noida: A shocking case of domestic violence has surfaced where a man allegedly murdered his wife and two minor daughters for not wearing a burqa while going out. The wife and daughters were shot dead, and the husband buried the bodies within the confines of his own home. The incident occurred on December 10 in the Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, in Ghari Daulat village, which remained hidden for nearly a week.

Shamli Superintendent of Police NP Singh said the accused husband, Farukh, has been arrested, and a case of triple murder has been registered against him. The police have registered a case of triple murder against Farukh. The forensic teams were called to the site to recover the bodies and collect evidence.

While initial investigations point towards a dispute over the Burqa, local reports suggested that the disagreement regarding the wife not wearing a burqa may have acted as a primary trigger to a bigger motive. Police have taken the accused husband, Farukh, into custody. He is being interrogated to determine if anyone else assisted him in committing the crime or its subsequent cover-up. The bodies of the victims have been sent for post-mortem examination to confirm the exact cause and timing of death.

Further information on the case is awaited.