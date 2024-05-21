Advertisement

Khunti: At least 12 people sustained injuries after a passenger bus lost its balance and fell off a bridge in Jharkhand’s Khunti district on Tuesday. The incident led to major chaos in the area. On information the local police along with the concerned authorities of the district rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation.

Confirming the incident, a senior police official stated that as many as 12 people were injured after the bus fell off a bridge in Jharkhand's Khunti district.

The police personnel with the help of locals and personnel from the district administration rescued several people and shifted them to a nearby hospital for treatment. The injured were admitted to a local hospital and some of them were referred to Sadar Hospital at Khunti for better treatment.

According to the police official, the incident took place at Sindri bridge, which comes under the Arki police station area, around 80 km from state capital Ranchi. During the preliminary inquiry, it was found that the driver of the bus lost his control over the vehicle, following which the bus fell off the bridge.

Arki police station in-charge Mukesh Kumar said, "The driver of the Jamshedpur-bound bus coming from Khunti had to swerve the vehicle in order to save a child who was running on the road, causing the accident."

During the incident, around 24 passengers were present in the bus, out of whom, 12 sustained injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

