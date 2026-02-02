‘Bus Full Of Delhi Police To Watch Over?’: Mamata Questions Security Outside Banga Bhawan Ahead of CEC Meet over SIR

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Delhi Police of mistreating Bengalis on Monday, hours before leading a Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation to meet Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Banerjee also criticised the deployment of heavy security personnel outside Delhi's Banga Bhawan, an official guest house of the West Bengal government in the national capital. Families affected by SIR have reportedly been staying at the guesthouse. Banerjee met the affected families this morning while alleging a politically driven attempt to suppress voters in Bengal.

"Look at what the Delhi Police is doing. We will not criticise them because it is not their fault. A bus full of Delhi Police has been brought here. We have a meeting at the Election Commission. We are here after getting an official appointment. 150 people have died. Many family members have come here who were shown to be dead to remove them from the voter list and steal their rights. We are here for justice," she said.

She accused the Delhi Police of failing to protect citizens and alleged that hundreds of people were wrongly removed from the electoral rolls after being recorded as deceased. "We brought 50 people here who were declared dead in the SIR. The Delhi Police cannot protect anyone. A feudal system is still in operation in Delhi," she added.

According to reports, there were heavy deployment of Delhi Police outside the two Banga Bhawans in Hailey Road and in Chanakyapuri.

“When the Home Minister comes to Bengal, he is presented with the red carpet. But when we come to Delhi, we are given the black carpet. Please restrain yourself from the atrocities, from the torture of the Bengal people who have lost their lives. The people of Delhi don’t know what’s happening in Bengal," the Chief Minister said while asserting that the Delhi Police should not bother the SIR-affected families in the city.

According to sources, the Special Commissioners of Police will hold a press conference at the Delhi Police headquarters at 4.30 pm today over security concerns. This comes after Mamata Banerjee's arrival in the city and her allegations against the Delhi Police earlier in the day.