Bus Operators In Karnataka Announce Fare Hike Of Up To 30% After Fuel Price Rise

Bengaluru: Private bus operators across Karnataka have announced a fare increase of 20 to 30 per cent on most routes, with the revised rates coming into effect from Friday midnight. The decision followed a rise in petrol and diesel prices, citing growing operational costs and claiming that the price was pushing many owners to the brink.

The hike was announced after fuel retailers raised petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre on Friday, which was the first increase in over 4 years, amidst a global energy crisis. The adjustment has been linked to escalating global crude rates amid tensions in West Asia, adding further strain on transport operators already grappling with reduced revenue.

The operators have also urged the state government to step in with financial relief, calling for subsidies, a cut in cess, and lower road taxes to ease the pressure. They have also warned that without such measures, the sector’s viability remains under threat.

Karnataka State Bus Owners’ Association President S Nataraj Sharma stated that the combination of elevated road tax, the impact of the ‘Shakti scheme’ offering free travel for women on state-run buses, and now higher fuel costs had created a distressing situation for private operators. He explained that the new fuel rates would add around Rs 15,000 per vehicle each month to expenses. He asserted that for an owner running 3 buses, that would mean an additional burden of Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000 monthly.

Advertisement

The association president further said that under the present circumstances, a fare revision had become unavoidable. He indicated that the passengers could expect to pay around Rs 200 more per seat, depending on the route. Illustrating the change, the association noted that the travel between Bengaluru and Belagavi, currently priced at Rs 1000 to Rs 1200, would likely rise to Rs 1350 to Rs 1400. The fares for Bengaluru to Mangaluru or Udupi, presently Rs 900 to Rs 1000, are expected to climb to between Rs 1100 and Rs 1200.

The association has formally requested government subsidies and tax relief, stressing that private operators cannot absorb the latest cost surge alone. They asserted that without policy support, many small and medium operators may find it impossible to continue services at current levels.