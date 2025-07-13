Businessman Shot Dead In Sitamarhi: Bihar Rocked By Back-To-Back Murders

Sitamarhi: Another brutal murder has rocked Bihar, where a businessman was shot dead in broad daylight in the Sitamarhi district by unknown assailants. The murder incident took place barely hours later, a grocery shop owner was shot dead in Patna's Ramakrishna Nagar. The back-to-back murder incidents have raised questions about the law and order situation in the state, with the state police probing the incidents to identify and nab the accused. According to a senior police official, on Saturday, a businessman named Puttu Khan was murdered in Sitamarhi's Mehsaul main market area.

The Sitamarhi incident has led to outrage among the locals, with residents taking to the streets to protest against the administration's alleged failure to maintain law and order. The protesters raised slogans against the police, demanding immediate action against the perpetrators. According to reports, Puttu Khan, who owned a spectacles shop named Nayan Optical and an inverter battery shop, was shot by criminals who fled the scene after committing the crime.

Bihar Police On Manhunt

Following the incident, the Sitamarhi police rushed to the site and launched an investigation into the matter. However, as per information, no arrests have been made so far in the case.

Sitamarhi SP Amit Ranjan has assured that the culprits will be apprehended soon. "We are taking this incident very seriously, and our teams are working to identify the perpetrators," he said.

In a separate incident, indiscriminate firing took place in Patna's Kankarbagh area on Saturday evening, creating an atmosphere of terror in the locality. The police have found shells from the police spot, and the area is still under heavy police surveillance.

Earlier, on Friday evening in Patna, a businessman identified as Vikram Jha was killed by unknown criminals, raising concerns about the safety of shopkeepers and citizens in the city. According to Superintendent of Police (Patna East) Parichay Kumar, the police are investigating the matter, but the exact reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

Murder Incidents Raised Law And Order Situation In Bihar

The murder incidents have been occurring one after the other in Bihar over the past few days. The state's crime graph has shown a rapid increase recently, with a series of incidents beginning with the murder of prominent businessman Gopal Khemka in Patna. In addition to Gopal Khemka, a sand trader and a private school operator were also murdered in Patna. Furthermore, on Friday night, the shopkeeper was shot dead in Patna. Incidents of murder have also been reported from various districts, including Nalanda, Purnia, Muzaffarpur, and Vaishali.

The local businessmen asserted that the recent murder incidents have brought to the fore the growing concerns about the law and order situation in Bihar. In the last seven days, more than 17 incidents of murder have been reported in the state, raising fears about the deteriorating security situation. The opposition parties have also been quick to capitalise on the situation, raising questions about the government's ability to maintain law and order in the state.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha also raised questions about the police regarding the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. "The law and order situation in Bihar is spiralling out of control, and the government needs to take immediate action to address this issue," he said.