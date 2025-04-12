Calcutta HC Directs Deployment of Central Forces In Murshidabad After Mamata Govt Fails To Control Waqf Protests, 3 Dead

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Saturday ordered the deployment of Central forces in West Bengal's Murshidabad, following violent protests against the Waqf Amendment Act. According to reports, at least three people have lost their lives.

The High Court directed the deployment of central forces to maintain law and order while hearing an urgent plea filed by BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Suvendu Adhikari. Moreover, a High Court division bench will monitor efforts to restore order.

According to West Bengal Police, three people died in Dhuliyan, Murshidabad, where protests against the Waqf Amendment Act turned violent. Large-scale violence was reported in Murshidabad, with protesters torching several vehicles. The agitation flared up extensively after Friday night.

Violence has become tradition in Mamata's Bengal, says Sukanta Majumdar

BJP leader and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar stated that a father-son duo was brutally killed during the Waqf protest. He criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee , claiming she does not deserve to remain in power.

Majumdar further alleged that violence has become a tradition in West Bengal, asserting that hundreds of Hindus have been killed in violence-related incidents.

Deeply embarrassing for Mamata Banerjee, says Amit Malviya

Lashing out at the CM Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said that the Calcutta High Court has ordered the deployment of central forces in riot-affected Murshidabad. Once again, Mamata Banerjee and the West Bengal Police have failed the people of the state.

“This should be deeply embarrassing for Mamata Banerjee, but she will likely pretend as if nothing happened and move on to planning for the next riot. A shameful display of conduct from a Chief Minister," Amit Malviya said.

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh also slammed the Mamata government in Bengal saying what is happening in Malda and Murshidabad makes it difficult to tell whether this is Bangladesh or West Bengal. Even today, temples are being vandalised and Hindu homes are being looted. We have repeatedly said that there is a conspiracy to turn West Bengal into “West Bangladesh”.

He further added that they are witnessing its evidence every day. Yesterday afternoon, the highway was blocked for almost four hours, and train services were disrupted. Realising that the situation had gone out of control, Murshidabad police sought help from the BSF but no assistance was provided from the Chief Minister’s side, Dilip Ghosh added.

MHA says additional forces to be sent in West Bengal

In wake of violence in Bengal's Murshidabad, the Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan stated that apart from nearly 300 BSF personnel locally available in Murshidabad, additional 5 companies have been deployed at the request of the state government.

The Union Home Secretary held a video conference with Chief Secretary and DGP of Bengal today. The DGP, West Bengal briefed that the situation was tense but under control and was being monitored closely. DGP further stated that he is taking the assistance of BSF posted locally, and that more than 150 persons have been arrested.

The Union Home Secretary advised the state administration to keep a close watch on other sensitive districts also, and to put in place adequate steps to ensure normalcy at the earliest.