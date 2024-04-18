Calcutta HC Rejects PIL to Make It Compulsory for Muslim Girls to Clear Class XII Before Marriage | Image:PTI File/Representational Image

Advertisement

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday rejected a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a resolution by state authorities on a representation that no Muslim girls should be allowed to marry until she clears Class XII.

A Bench comprising of Chief Justice TS Sivanagam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya stated that the respresentation made to the Minister of Svhoold Education cannot be entertained.

Advertisement

"In any event, this pertains to a policy matter. No mandamus as sought for can be issued. Dismissed," the Court said.

The plea was moved by one Nazia Elahi Khan, who apprised the court that State authorities had failed to take a decision on her representation for making it compulsory for all Muslim girls to at least pass Class XII before getting married.

Advertisement

Khan in her plea stated that the ramifications on the public at large particularly the Islamic community.

She alleged that it has become become impossible for Muslim girls to study at least till Class XII as they are "thought to be better off to get married".

Advertisement

The petitioner claimed that Young girls from the Muslim Community are married off when she attains the age of puberty or adolescence which starts roughly from around the age of twelve.

On February 12, Khan has filed a representation and alleged that no action has been taken by state since then.

Advertisement

"Such inaction has increased their (Muslim girls) suffering and marginalized them even further," she said.