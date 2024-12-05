Calcutta Will Come First If It Competes For World's Garbage City: Revanth Reddy's Shocker

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader Revanth Reddy in a shocker remark said that Calcutta (now Kolkata) would come first if it competes for world's garbage city. Reddy made the remark as he boasted living conditions in Hyderabad but listed out environmental issues being faced by the people in other major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Calcutta and Bengaluru.

Speaking at an event, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy said, “Today, you’re watching in TVs and in newspapers about Delhi that how there is an increase in air, sound pollution and holidays have been declared. The situation is such that children are not able to go to school and they are being asked to study online at their residences. Employees are not able to go to office, situation is such that the Parliament is not able to run.”

Loading...

“Recently, Nitin Gadkari , Union Transport Minister, had clearly said that if he comes to Delhi, his health condition would be affected, so he won’t come to Delhi. So, if a Central minister is saying such things, then one should think about it… Central Minister himself has given a statement that pollution has gone to the peaks in Delhi and coming here would affect his health… I don’t know what to do with this and the situation has reached to such a level that the city should be shut down…,” Revanth Reddy said.

Continuing further, Reddy listed out that in the same way, you might seen the traffic jam in Bengaluru. If there are rains in Chennai, we all have seen the situation where people are roaming in boats and in Mumbai as well.

“…I don’t need to say anything about Calcutta (Kolkata), if there is a competition for world’s garbage city then Calcutta would come in the first place… in these 6 great cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Calcutta, Bengaluru and Hyderabad… out of all these cities, only we are in a good situation,” Reddy added.

Hyderabad real estate growing despite negative publicity, says Revanth Reddy

A few days ago, Revanth Reddy had said that despite the 'negative publicity', Hyderabad's real estate sector grew by approximately 29 per cent from April to November this year, compared to the same period last year when the BRS was in power.

Speaking after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for Municipal Administration and Urban Development projects, Revanth Reddy challenged Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy to bring funds from the Centre for the state's development if he is really "sincere".

"Despite negative publicity claiming the real estate sector in Hyderabad was affected, I want to inform the people of Telangana that the sector grew by about 29 per cent from April 1, 2024, to November 30, 2024, compared to the same period last year. This reflects our commitment to Hyderabad's development," he said.